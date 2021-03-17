Report: U.S. military convoy of 45 trucks enters Syria from Iraq

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2021

A convoy of U.S. military vehicles loaded with logistic materials entered Syria on March 13, according to a March 14 report by Syria’s SANA news agency.

Local sources told SANA the U.S. convoy entered Syria’s Hasaka countryside on Saturday, crossing over from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

The sources said the convoy, which included 45 trucks loaded with boxes, military vehicles and fuel tankers, was seen heading for Deir Ezzor and Hasaka.

The convoy is thought to be at least the fourth to have entered Syria from Iraq since Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.

In February, two convoys totaling 59 vehicles made their way into Syria from two separate directions, SANA reported, citing local sources on the ground.

In January, local media reported that 40 trucks and military vehicles entered northeastern Syria from Iraq, bringing weapons and logistical equipment to U.S. bases in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor provinces. In addition, 200 U.S. troops were said to have been transferred into Hasaka aboard helicopters, local media reports said.

The Pentagon in the past has said the U.S. presence in the area is meant to prevent local oilfields from falling into the hands of Islamic State (ISIS).

A Press TV report said the Syrian government believes the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

SANA had also reported that a convoy of a dozen U.S. trucks carrying tens of tons of grain had left Hasakah for Iraq.

Citing local sources in al-Ya’rubiyah town, the report said that military vehicles loaded with wheat crops from silos of Tal Alou village headed towards the Iraqi territories after crossing Waleed border crossing.

The sources added that the trucks were escorted by U.S.-sponsored SDF militants.

Biden said last month that Iran should view his decision to authorize U.S. airstrikes in Syria as a warning that it can expect consequences for its support of militia groups that threaten U.S. interests or personnel.

“You can’t act with impunity. Be careful,” Biden said when a reporter asked what message he had intended to send with the airstrikes.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media