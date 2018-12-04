Report: Two of three non-citizen households on welfare

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2018

A report by the by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) published on Dec. 2 found that 63 percent of non-citizen households in the United States are on some form of welfare, compared to 35 percent of native households.

According to Census Bureau data, roughly half of all non-citizens are in the U.S. illegally. Non-citizens also include long-term temporary visitors (guestworkers and foreign students) and permanent residents who have not naturalized (green card holders).

“Despite the fact that there are barriers designed to prevent welfare use for all of these non-citizen populations, the data shows that, overall, non-citizen households access the welfare system at high rates, often receiving benefits on behalf of U.S.-born children,” the CIS report said.

Non-citizen households (45 percent) also utilize food programs at a much higher rate than natives (21 percent), and disproportionately tap into Medicaid programs as well (50 percent vs. 23 percent), the report said.

Writing for LibertyNation.com, columnist Joe Schaeffer noted that “The most telling statistic in the review, however, is that welfare use rises among non-citizens the longer they are in our country.”

CIS found that, of households headed by non-citizens in the United States for fewer than 10 years, 50 percent use one or more welfare programs; for those here more than 10 years, the rate is 70 percent.

“Rather than serving as a temporary safety net, our welfare programs are proving to be a lifestyle staple for non-citizens sponging off the American taxpayer,” Schaeffer wrote.

A 2015 CIS report found that 67 percent of households headed by immigrant farm workers are on public assistance of some form.

“Swollen-eyed Big Ag industrial farmers crying out about the need to find workers willing to do ‘the jobs Americans won’t do’ are in fact having their cheap payrolls subsidized by the welfare programs of this nation,” Schaeffer wrote.

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, Schaeffer noted, has released a draft proposal to prevent immigration by those who are likely to be a public burden on the American people.

“This new CIS report overwhelmingly confirms the urgent need for such a policy,” Schaeffer wrote. “At a time when native-born Americans are working long hours with less vacation time and fewer benefits, we are being forced to carry the millstone of foreign squatters on our backs.”

See the full CIS report here

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments