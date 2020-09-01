Report: Suspect in fatal Portland shooting expressed support for Antifa

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2020

Police in Portland reportedly are investigating a self-identified Antifa member in connection with the shooting death of a Patriot Prayer group member during Black Lives Matter-fueled rioting on Saturday.

Police are investigating Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, in the shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, the Oregonian and Wall Street Journal reported.

“I am 100% ANTIFA all the way!” Reinoehl wrote in a post on Instagram on June 16 in which he referred to the rioting as “revolution.” He added: “We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!”

Danielson died Saturday after he was shot in the chest at around 8:45 p.m. local time in downtown Portland. Patriot Prayer members were traveling in a caravan of Trump supporters through the city when they were confronted by Black Lives Matter thugs.

The Oregonian reported that Reinoehl’s sister identified him in photographs shown to her by police officers investigating the shooting. The Wall Street Journal reported that a law enforcement official said that Reinoehl is a person of interest in the case.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said in a Fox News interview on Monday that Danielson was murdered by Antifa in cold blood.

Some reports from the scene have said that Danielson was essentially “hunted” by the BLM thugs, who identified him as a Patriot Prayer member, confronted and killed him.

Gibson also blasted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for referring to Danielson as a “white supremacist.”

“Today Kate Brown had the nerve to call Jay a white supremacist. The nerve to call him something when they know nothing about Jay,” Gibson said. “Nobody in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Kate Brown, Ted Wheeler, nobody even understands who Jay is in his heart. And this is their attempt to simply justify murdering him in cold blood on the streets. This is the attempt by the far left to dehumanize people so we don’t treat them like humans but the truth is Jay is a human!”

Reinoehl has been charged twice in recent months with illegal possession of a loaded firearm, including at a Black Lives Matter riot in Portland last month. He was issued a citation but not arrested at the time, a spokesman for the Multnomah County district attorney’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Within hours of the shooting, 4chan users had reportedly identified Reinoehl as a suspect in the shooting of Danielson.

Reinoehl, who lists himself on social media as a snowboard instructor, also compared the ongoing rioting to war, and said that “like all wars there will be casualties.”

Oregon court records show Reinoehl was charged on June 8 with illegal firearm possession, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

According to local news reports, Reinoehl was clocked at 111-mph while drag racing his son on Interstate 84. Police found alcohol and pills in Reinoehl’s vehicle, as well as a loaded Glock handgun. According to the news report, Reinoehl did not have a concealed handgun license. Reinoehl’s 11-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle, leading to the reckless endangerment charge.

Court filings show that a warrant was issued for Reinoehl’s arrest after he failed to appear for arraignment on July 8.

Reinoehl was cited again on July 5 with possession of a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, and interfering with police activity. All of the charges were misdemeanors.

According to The Oregonian, Reinoehl was found with the weapon at a Black Lives Matter riot in Portland at 2:00 a.m. on July 5.

Court filings show that the judge handling the case issued a “no complaint” ruling.

Rest In Peace Jay! https://t.co/j6FYxIygmh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

