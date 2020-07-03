Report: NFL to play Black National Anthem before all season opening games

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2020

Are you ready for some football?

Before you get to see some football, however, the NFL has a message via the woke mob. Apparently, the NFL believes America is a racist country and therefore will be playing the Black National Anthem prior to all of this year’s season-opening games.

Prior to the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2020 season openers, the NFL plans to play “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, ESPN cited a source as saying.

The NFL has not commented on the reported decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said the NFL’s reported move is “asinine.”

Cruz tweeted on July 2: “How many national anthems do we have?? Is there an Hispanic national anthem? An Asian-American national anthem? This is asinine. We are ONE America. E Pluribus Unum.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to the ESPN report, admitted in a video that the league had erred in how it handled NFL player protests of so-called “police brutality and systemic oppression.”

“Goodell condemned racism and affirmed that Black lives matter, pledging his allegiance to the players in the battle for equal justice under the law,” the ESPN report said. “Also in June, the league revealed plans to increase its social justice footprint by pledging to donate $250 million over a 10-year period.”

The league hopes its efforts demonstrate “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” the source wrote in a text message to ESPN. “This is key to educating fans, and becoming a prominent voice in the fight to end racism.”

The oh-so-woke NFL is also reportedly considering other social justice measures, such as listing the names of victims of alleged police brutality on team uniforms.

