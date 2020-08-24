Report: Michigan’s Whitmer the ‘one roadblock’ holding up Big Ten football season

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2020

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is said to be the primary “roadblock” to the Big Ten college football season starting up, a report said.

Though the Big Ten has postponed the season until the spring, Ohio State insider Jeff Snook told The Spun that several Big Ten athletic directors are working behind the scenes to create a six-team, 10-game season for this fall.

“Before fans of Big Ten football prematurely celebrate, we have to inform you that a brief season might not happen this fall. In fact, there is one governor reportedly standing in the way of all the others,” The Spun noted.

“I was also told that one roadblock to the new plan is the fact that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been vehemently opposed to football being played – at the high school and college level – in the state this fall,” Snook said. “Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his blessing to all sports being played this fall on Tuesday.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has canceled high school football for the fall and has tentatively moved the season to spring.

The Spun reported Whitmer is “standing in the way of all the others” and is blocking Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Penn State.

If Whitmer continues to object, both Michigan and Michigan State would be out of the mix.

Last week, Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group argued the lack of a Big Ten football season — and the appearance of supporting such a cancellation — could have an impact on the presidential election.

“Midwest battleground state swing voters who see SEC and/or ACC play football this fall, will punish candidates who don’t constantly and loudly oppose the Big Ten’s decision,” Cahaly tweeted.

Cahaly said on CNN that he believed no Big Ten season could cost Joe Biden Michigan and Wisconsin, virtually must-win states for the Democrat candidate.

