Report: Michigan police implicated Democrat PAC in extensive 2020 voter registration fraud operation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2023

Soon after the November 2020 election, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is as deep in the Deep State as you can get, proclaimed the election “the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” the CISA said.

Speaking of compromised, the thoroughly-compromised (in objectivity standards) Associated Press touted a broad coalition of top government and industry officials which the AP said had declared that the Nov. 3, 2020 voting and the following count “unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups.”

Thanks to independent media, we now know there were much more than the “usual minor hiccups” in what was far from “the most secure” election.

The Gateway Pundit, one of the independent outlets at the forefront of 2020 election fraud reporting, this week unveiled evidence from a Michigan police report which charged that a Democrat dark money PAC had funneled millions into a massive voter registration fraud operation.

KanekoaTheGreat summed up the significant revelations in a post on X:

BREAKING🚨 FEC records reveal a Democrat dark money super PAC paid the company implicated in a Michigan police report of voter registration fraud $11,254,919 to register voters for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. BlackPAC, a Democrat political action committee fueled by… pic.twitter.com/l5AYuSddao — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 9, 2023

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish