Report: Many Michigan clerks in 2020 feared airing election fraud concerns months in advance

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2023

A Michigan whistleblower said city clerks across the state discussed evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in a private Facebook group.

The clerks described receiving “care packages” of voter registration applications from GBI Strategies, the leftist firm that the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police said was under scrutiny as an organization central to alleged widespread voter registration fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“One of the ones in our box was of someone’s deceased dog,” one of the clerks wrote on Facebook, according to Gateway Pundit’s Sept. 1 report.

Another post said a clerk received an application “with just a name and a 2020 birth year.”

“For three years, Michigan residents were told by their Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that they had nothing to worry about, that Michigan’s 2020 election was ‘the most secure election’ in history,” the Gateway Pundit noted.

The Muskegon Police Department began investigating GBI Strategies after the Muskegon City Clerk’s Office reported suspected voter registration fraud, according to a police report first dated Oct. 16, 2020, which Just the News obtained from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The city clerk’s office said that a woman who dropped off the fraudulent voter registrations on Oct. 8, 2020 said she worked for GBI Strategies, according to the police report.

Muskegon police interviewed the woman, referred to as “Suspect 1” in the police report, and she explained that she was “tasked with finding unregistered voters and provide them with a form so they can get registered and obtain their ballot.”

After Gateway Pundit’s reporting on the investigation by the Michigan State Police and the Muskegon Police Department, the outlet said it “began to receive tips from individuals who read our story and wanted to help us close the gaps in the highly redacted MI State Police report.”

A whistleblower who contacted the Gateway Pundit “explained that they do not want to be identified over fears of retribution by elected officials in Michigan.”

The whistleblower, the report added, “confirmed for us that the details of the police report were accurate but explained there was much more to this story than ONE city clerk receiving boxes of suspicious voter registrations; in fact, clerks across the state of Michigan received boxes and priority mail envelopes stuffed with registrations, many of them with the same signatures, the same last four numbers of their social security number, fake names and fake addresses.”

Clerks reported receiving what they called “care packages” from GBI Strategies, with whom several were on a first-name basis, the whistleblower said. They also referenced “EM” interchangeably with GBI. “EM” is short for “Empower Michigan,” which was a Democrat group working alongside GBI, which appears to share the same address as the Michigan Democrat Party.

One clerk said in the private Facebook group that she had received likely fraudulent voter registration applications from the same address GBI was using.

Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch, who Gateway Pundit noted “was on a first-name basis with GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan,” was the clerk who notified police after receiving over 10,000 suspicious and fraudulent voter registrations sent to her office from GBI Strategies.

Meisch posted the following on October 5, 2020, including a photo of the package she received along with photos showing the signatures on registrations that appear to all be in the same handwriting inside of the box. Meisch shared that the “care packag”’ she received was from an address of the Staybridge Motel in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and the name on the return address was “EM”:

Another clerk wrote about receiving a similar box from Auburn Hills: “Why are we getting all of these voter registrations from Auburn Hills? We received two stacks today.”

The Gateway Pundit noted: “AG Nessel and SOS Benson admonished anyone who suggested any sort of widespread voter fraud took place in the state of Michigan or in other swing states where every vote mattered to a party hell-bent on pushing a confused old man campaigning from his basement over the finish line. They told the people who believed they were telling the truth that there was no widespread fraud in Michigan — to ignore any evidence they saw or any stories they read about left-wing judges throwing election fraud cases out of court because they were all part of a ‘big lie’ concocted by Donald Trump and his followers to make Joe Biden look like an illegitimate president.

“All along, we were being lied to, and now, we have proof they were lying.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish