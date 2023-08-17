Report: J6 prisoner kept for 5 months in Philadelphia jail in closet-size cell with bucket for toilet

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2023

Jan. 6 detainee Ryan Samsel has been held without trial since January of 2021. He has been moved to 17 different facilities in that time, including five months of isolation in a cell in Philadelphia that is about the size of a closet, according to a new report.

Photos obtained by The Gateway Pundit show that Samsel was given a bucket for a toilet, the light in the small cell was kept on continuously, the cell had a thin blue mattress with no sheets or blankets, and Samsel was denied clothing.

“The photos are just shocking. This is taking place in America today. This is who we are,” Jim Hoft wrote for The Gateway Pundit on Aug. 17.

Samsel told The Gateway Pundit: “I was kept in … a hard cell. And in that particular cell about five, six months. I even told you what was happening is the judge was actually calling, trying to get in contact with me because I wasn’t in a named cell. They were missing me and they were saying I wasn’t showing up to court. They were saying I wasn’t showing up to medical. But they were pretty much keeping me in there… Like I said, it was cold, the light was on, there’s zero window. And that followed me from Virginia. When I was in Virginia, it was the same exact conditions.”

