Report identifies woman attacking Trump supporters as journalism student

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2020

On the job training?

A Black Lives Matter rioter who was seen on video assaulting supporters of President Donald Trump at Saturday’s Million MAGA March is a journalism student at Howard University, a report said.

Brittany S. McAlister, 29, of Washington, D.C., is the woman seen on video assaulting at least two Trump supporters, The Post Millennial reported on Monday.

McAlister is a third-year journalism student at Howard University and works as a freelance journalist, the report said.

The report noted:

In the first assault caught on video later retweeted by President Trump, McAlister kicked an unconscious man on the ground after he was sucker-punched by Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, who was arrested and charged. She was holding a camera at the time. Soon after, she sprinted up behind a woman carrying an American flag and punched her in the head before running away.

Before the videos from Saturday’s event went viral, McAlister was active on social media. She has since deactivated and deleted all her known accounts. She also removed her personal website where she described herself as a “freelance backpack journalist” who runs the magazine Pawzels, the Post Millennial noted.

McAlister has not yet been arrested.

BREAKING: The wanted suspect seen assaulting people after Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in D.C. is Brittany S. McAlister, a journalism student & BLM activist. Read my exclusive report co-written w/@MiaCathell: https://t.co/YotgawVqp8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media