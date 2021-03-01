Report: Hunter Biden settled with baby mama, IRS in 2020 despite claiming debts, no income

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2021

Despite claims that he had no income and “significant” debts, Hunter Biden in 2020 agreed to settle a paternity suit for $2.5 million and settle a $450,000 tax lien, a report said.

Hunter Biden, 50, came to the arrangement with Lunden Roberts, 29, who he reportedly met at a D.C. strip club, The Sun reported.

Hunter and Lunden’s baby daughter was born in August 2018. It is believed that Joe Biden has never met or even seen a photo of the unnamed 2-year-old, referred to in paperwork as NJR.

Dominic Casey, a Florida-based private investigator who worked pro bono to help uncover Hunter’s finances, told The Sun he had seen “court files” that reveal the settlement.

Casey told The Sun in an email: “D&A Investigations, Inc. (Fla) has confirmed they facilitated the Hunter Biden-Lunden Alexis Roberts Paternity Settlement of $2.5 mil. ‘Broke’ Hunter Biden then resolved his $450k tax lien.”

The Sun noted: “During the long-running paternity case proceedings, launched by Lunden in May 2019, Hunter complained about being unemployed, being in debt and having no regular income.”

In paternity case documents filed by his lawyer, Hunter Biden said: “In an effort to demonstrate to this Court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019. I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017) that are being calculated by accountants.”

Paperwork filed by Lunden’s attorney noted that “at least one proposed intervenor contends that the defendant has assets of over $156 million dollars.”

Hunter Biden, his new wife Melissa and now their new baby, have reportedly been living at a $13,000-a-month, $2.2 million rental in the Hollywood Hills.

The FBI is investigating a laptop said to have been owned by Hunter Biden which reportedly contains evidence of Biden family corruption involving foreign business dealings.

