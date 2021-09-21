Report: Hundreds of Navy SEALs are being denied religious exemption from Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2021

One fourth or more of all Navy SEALs are in danger of being blocked by the Pentagon from being deployed after refusing to receive the Covid vaccination, a report said.

Hundreds of the SEALs who were given a deadline to get the jab this week have sought a religious exemption, their advocates told Just the News in a Sept. 20 report.

R. Davis Younts, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force reserves and a JAG lawyer who is representing several of the SEALs as a private lawyer, said the Pentagon has threatened in writing that unvaccinated SEALs, including those who get a religious exemption or already have natural immunity, will be forbidden from deploying with their teams, all but ending their special operator careers.

“My clients include several Navy SEALs who are a small part of a large group of SEALs and other military members who are being asked to choose between their faith and their ability to serve our nation,” Younts said. “They have been told that if they seek a religious accommodation, they likely will no longer be able to serve our country as Navy SEALs and been given an arbitrary deadline to comply with the vaccine mandate.”

Yount said his clients are seeking a 90-day extension to the vaccine mandate compliance deadline.

Tim Parlatore, a lawyer who helped win the acquittal of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in the alleged death of an ISIS prisoner, said he has confirmed large numbers of SEALs are declining to get the jab.

“It’s in the hundreds. And it’s not the senior leadership. It’s all the shooters and it is going to have a huge impact,” Parlatore said. “If they continue with this asinine policy you are going to have the complete decimation of SEAL teams.”

Pastor Jeff Durbin, who has been ministering to the SEALs, said between a quarter to a third of all active-duty SEALS are involved in the dispute with the Pentagon.

“There are hundreds of Navy SEALs who have not been vaccinated, do not want to take the vaccine, or who have had and recovered from Covid and have the benefit of natural immunity,” Durbin told Just the News. “A large number of SEALs that I am speaking on behalf of are facing the very difficult decision that even with a legitimate religious exemption that is based upon their commitments to Christ, the Gospel, God’s Law, and the Constitution, they will no longer be Navy SEALs.”

The SEALs, the pastor said, “are essentially being asked to make a decision between their commitments to the lordship of Christ and their careers as Navy SEALs. Our country should be very concerned about what this would do to military readiness. Losing hundreds of Navy SEALs because of their legitimate and sincerely held Christian beliefs could be devastating to us as a nation.”

