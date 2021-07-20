Report: Georgia’s Raffensperger staged bogus election audit

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2021

The firm hired by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to conduct a 2020 election audit of four to six counties “looked at only a few machines and no ballots,” a report said.

The firm, Pro V&V also was “not a certified auditor” at the time of the Georgia audit, Gateway Pundit reported on Monday.

Raffensperger said in a statement following the audit: “Pro V&V found no evidence of the machines being tampered. We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success.”

Gateway Pundit cited the work of Kevin Moncla, who had noted that the “actual audit report by Pro V&V could not be found anywhere.”

Moncla said: “We attempted to review the Georgia forensic audit by Pro V&V that Secretary of State Raffensperger so proudly championed had confirmed the election results, something strange happened. Every Georgia audit reference or link led to the same Georgia Secretary of State page with Raffensperger’s statement summarizing the perfect results of the audit.”

“After an exhaustive search, and in disbelief that the audit report had gone unpublished, we submitted a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to the state of Georgia for records of the audit.”

When the FOIA request came back, Moncla said three documents were attached to the email sent by Pro V&V owner Jack Cobb. The first document is presumed to be a memo from Pro V&V “outlining the details of the work as requested by the Secretary of State.” The second document appeared to be an email from Raffensperger’s office approving the work detailed in the Pro V&V memo. The third document served as “the resulting Pro V&V audit report,” however, Moncla noticed that the date of the document was July 16, 2021.

Gateway Pundit noted: “The revelation that the document was created by Pro V&V owner Jack Cobb just last Friday leaves little possibility for any plausible explanation other than the Georgia Secretary of State’s office contacted Pro V&V who created the memo to provide in response” to the FOIA request.

“Not only was the audit performed by an uncertified vendor at the time, but the report also states that both four and six counties were selected for review in their audit. The firm looked at no ballots,” the report added. “To think that Pro V&V looked at only a few machines and no ballots to make their decision is shameful.”

Meanwhile, election watchdog group VoterGA reported on Monday that they have obtained additional information on the state’s 2020 election results which led the to call for a forensic audit of the entire state.

VoterGA reported that results in several counties may be worse than Fulton County.

NEW: Press release from @VoterGA says the group has obtained new evidence that the election discrepancies in other Georgia counties may be worse than those it uncovered in Fulton County. pic.twitter.com/6RyZoBXF9S — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 19, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief