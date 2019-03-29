Report: FBI ignored Intel IG’s repeated warnings that China firm had hacked Clinton’s server

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2019

The FBI ignored direct warnings from the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) that Hillary Clinton’s private email server had been compromised by foreign hackers, a report said.

In July 2018, Rep. Louie Gohmert revealed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that the ICIG found that Clinton’s server was compromised with malware that caused every one of the then-secretary of state’s emails to be copied to a foreign entity.

The Daily Caller, citing two sources who were briefed on the matter, noted that “A Chinese-owned company operating in the Washington, D.C., area hacked Hillary Clinton’s private server throughout her term as secretary of state and obtained nearly all her emails.”

The Chinese firm, the report said, “obtained Clinton’s emails in real-time as she sent and received communications and documents through her personal server, according to the sources, who said the hacking was conducted as part of an intelligence operation. The Chinese wrote code that was embedded in the server, which was kept in Clinton’s residence in upstate New York. The code generated an instant ‘courtesy copy’ for nearly all of her emails and forwarded them to the Chinese company, according to the sources.”

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch this week filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), seeking records detailing the FBI’s response to the ICIG’s warnings.

Judicial Watch said the FOIA lawsuit may prove that political partisanship compromised the Clinton emails investigation.

“Our lawsuit could further expose how anti-Trump activists like disgraced FBI official Peter Strzok bent over backwards to protect Hillary Clinton from having to answer for her national security crimes,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The Daily Caller News Foundation was the first to report on the issue raised by Gohmert, then exclusively reported in August 2018 on details of the ICIG’s findings.

In questioning Strzok at the July 2018 House Judiciary Committee hearing, Gohmert described a meeting in which named members of the ICIG staff met with Strzok. He said they informed Stzrok of “an anomaly they had found on Hillary Clinton’s emails that were going to the private unauthorized server that you were supposed to be investigating.”

“It was going to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia,” Gohmert said.

At the hearing, Strzok acknowledged the meeting but claimed he did not recall government investigators telling him about the breach of Clinton’s server.

“The forensic examination was done by the ICIG, and they can document that,” Gohmert said. “But you were given that information, and you did nothing with it.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey held a July 2016 press conference in which he acknowledged reckless practices by Clinton but said: “We did not find direct evidence that Secretary Clinton’s personal email domain, in its various configurations since 2009, was successfully hacked. But, given the nature of the system and of the actors potentially involved, we assess that we would be unlikely to see such direct evidence.”

ICIG officials Frank Rucker and Janette McMillan repeatedly met with the FBI to warn them of the Chinese intrusion after discovering it “pretty early in 2015,” a former intelligence officer said, according to the Daily Caller.

Additionally, texts between Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page indicate that the FBI was ready to close the investigation of Clinton’s server before the ICIG flagged something the FBI missed: that some emails were explicitly marked classified, the report said.

“We found that have portion marks (C) on a couple of paras,” Strzok wrote. “If the FBI missed this, what else was missed?”

