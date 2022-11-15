Report: Fans heading to Qatar for World Cup should leave their porn, pork, and LGBT flags at home

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2022

Fans seeking to party down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been warned by officials in the host country of Qatar.

While visiting the Mideast country and attending the matches, fans are reminded that Qatar is a strict Muslim nation and that certain things that could get them arrested should be left at home, the New York Post reported.

It is illegal to import the following into Qatar:

• Drugs

• Alcohol

• Pornography

• Pork products

• Religious books and material

Qatar has noted that beer will be sold to fans in designated areas, but alcohol of any kind is prohibited outside those areas, World Cup officials say.

Reports have also said that Qatari security intends to confiscate any LGBT flags brought by fans to the World Cup.

Same-sex activity is illegal in Qatar and punishable by up to seven years in prison. Muslims in the country may face the death penalty, based on the interpretation of Sharia, if they are engaging in extramarital sex, regardless of whether the affair is between men, women, or a man and a woman.

“Rude gestures” are also a no-no for World Cup fans in Qatar.

“Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts, and offenders can be jailed and/or deported,” UK officials warned. “Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officials.”

Provocative clothing and open expressions of intimacy are prohibited. Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts. Shorts and sleeveless tops are on the no-no list for both men and women.

Ex-FIFA president Joseph Blatter said it was a mistake to grant Qatar the World Cup. Even though he approved the choice, he thinks the World Cup should never have ended up in a country with a legal system based on shariah law.

“It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time,” Blatter recently said.

The tournament begins Sunday, Nov. 20 with host Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The first match for the United States is Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales.

