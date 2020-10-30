Report: Elizabeth Warren sets sights on Treasury Secretary

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2020

That’s what you want.

Somebody who lied about her heritage for decades for her own professional and financial gain in charge of America’s Treasury.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who President Donald Trump has often referred to as “Pocahontas”, plans to lobby Joe Biden to be his Treasury Secretary if he wins next week’s election, Politico reported on Thursday.

“She wants it,” two Democratic officials told Politico.

Warren falsely used her supposed Native American heritage to advance her career despite being somewhere between 0.1% and 3% Native American and having zero experience in tribal life.

Warren supporters say she is qualified for the position and point to her establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Her opponents in the financial sector have voiced concern that she would adopt stricter regulations against it, often referring to her failed 2020 primary campaign, Politico noted.

If Warren were to get the cabinet-level position, it could also spell trouble Democrats in the Senate, since Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, would be tasked with appointing her replacement.

Democrats do have a supermajority in the state legislature, however, and could amend the current rules and require Baker to appoint someone from Warren’s party, which would make Massachusetts the eighth state to do so, Politico noted.

Others who could be Treasury Secretary under Biden include former Treasury Department official Sarah Bloom Raskin, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and former Federal Reserve vice chairman Roger Ferguson, according to Politico

