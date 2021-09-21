Report: Court validated claims that Fulton County poll managers handled counterfeit ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2021

A Georgia voter integrity group reported that a court on Monday validated its previous findings that Fulton County poll managers claimed to have handled counterfeit ballots in the hand count audit of the 2020 election.

Judge Brian Amero gave the State Election Board and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) 20 days to explain to the court any investigations of the alleged counterfeit ballots in Fulton County.

Garland Favorito, the co-founder of VoterGA, which brought the lawsuit against Democrat members of the Fulton County elections board, released a statement following Monday’s court hearing:

“Today the court confirmed several things we have said all along:

“There is prima facie evidence of election fraud in the affidavits from senior poll managers who swear they handled counterfeit ballots in the Fulton County hand count audit.

“The Equal Protection and Due Process claims of the petitioners are valid allegations of Constitutional rights violations based on the evidence.

“An inspection of the ballots must be made to determine if they are counterfeit and whether or not the Constitutional rights of the petitioners have been violated.

“The Petitioners obviously have the correct standing to pursue their claims.

“We will be delayed another two months because the attorney representing the Democrats on the Fulton County Election Board provided what we believe is obvious false information to the court. The GBI has never interviewed (poll manager) Suzi Voyles, conducted an investigation into counterfeit ballots or claimed that Suzi Voyles recanted any part of her affidavit.”

Don Samuel, an attorney for three former and current Democrats on Fulton’s elections board, said the case should be dismissed, but he didn’t object to the judge seeking more information about investigations.

Favorito, in an interview with Gateway Pundit, said “basically the judge is saying we have a rock-solid case. Samuel came out with the false information that the GBI is investigating. They’re not. Then they claimed the judge’s order was blocking their investigation. That’s not true either.”

Favorito, who said his team could “prove” the attorney for Fulton County lied in court, said: “First of all, we were not expecting their attorney to stand up in court and make what we believe to be obviously false statements to the judge. And then we were not expecting the judge to delay the decision based on having to investigate what we believe are obviously false statements.”

