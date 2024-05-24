Report: CIA tried to take over Twitter’s content management system

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



CIA employees or contractors are prohibited by law from spying on or running clandestine operations against American citizens on U.S. soil.

How’s that working out?

A new Twitter Files investigation has revealed that a member of the Board of Trustees of the CIA’s mission-driven venture capital firm and ostensibly “former” IC and CIA analysts were involved in a 2021-2022 effort to take over Twitter’s content management system.

Twitter Files journalist Michael Shellenberger revealed on May 23 that the effort also involved:

• A long-time IC contractor and senior Department of Defense R&D official who spent years developing technologies to detect whistleblowers (“insider threats”) like Edward Snowden and Wikileaks’ leakers;

• The proposed head of the DHS’s aborted Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, who aided U.S. military and NATO “hybrid war” operations in Europe;

• Jim Baker, who, as FBI General Counsel, helped start the Russiagate hoax, and, as Twitter’s Deputy General Counsel, urged Twitter executives to censor the New York Post story on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“These existing or former IC employees, contractors, or intermediaries weren’t satisfied with simply controlling Twitter. They also wanted to use PayPal, Amazon Web Services, and GoDaddy in a totalizing effort to de-platform, de-monetize, and excommunicate from the Internet entirely those individuals that the IC (Intelligence Community) et al. deems to be a threat,” Shellenberger noted.

Thousands of pages of Twitter Files and documents, Shellenberg continued, “paint a clear picture of an organized operation by existing or former IC employees and contractors, using well-established IC tradecraft, to take control of Twitter’s content moderation.”

(See the latest Twitter Files drop in full here.)

