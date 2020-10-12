Report: China closely tied to socialist groups that organized 2020 U.S. riots

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has close ties to the two U.S. socialist groups responsible for organizing much of the rioting that has devastated cities across America in 2020, a researcher reported.

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) based out of Minneapolis, an openly pro-CCP organization, and Bay Area-based Liberation Road, with very close ties to the Chinese consulate there and the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA), are largely behind the organizing of the recent riots, an author and filmmaker said.

Trevor Loudon has been researching radical and terrorist groups and their covert influence on mainstream politics for more than 30 years.

Liberation Road is “basically a Chinese-directed movement,” Loudon said in a recent interview on The Epoch Times’ Crossroads program.

According to its website, Liberation Road is a socialist organization, drawing from Marxist ideology, “with a clear focus on building the resistance to Trump.”

Liberation Road, whose people “burnt Ferguson, Missouri, to the ground in 2014,” is also “the parent body of Black Lives Matter,” Loudon said, adding that Liberation Road split from FRSO several years ago over the issue of whether to work with the Democrat Party.

Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, is also the principal of the Black Future Labs project, which is “a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association,” the donation page of Black Futures Labs stated.

There are two organizations named “Chinese Progressive Association,” one in San Francisco and one in Boston, and both “are controlled by Liberation Road,” Loudon said. “Both of them are controlled by Maoist communists who have been a part of the same groups for 50 years now. They might be organizationally autonomous, but they are part of the same movement.”

The CPA in Boston has very close ties and officially works for the Chinese Consulate in New York, Loudon said, but the Chinese Progressive Association in San Francisco is also very closely tied to the Chinese consulate there. They are “both front groups for the same communist organization” even though they are governed by separate boards, he added.

Loudon also noted that Black Lives Matter has links to the Chinese Communist Party through its allied organization Asians for Black Lives. Two leading founders of Asians for Black Lives, Alex Tom and Eric Mar, were former leaders of the Chinese Progressive Association, he said.

According to its website, FRSO is based on Marxist ideology with a mission to fight for socialism in the United States and seeks to establish a new Communist Party.

The website openly declares that FRSO is pro-China. Loudon said FRSO has been part of the Maoist movement for 40 years. It also has close contact with communist China and follows CCP propaganda; some of its cadres even live in China.

Riots in Minneapolis were sparked by FRSO, specifically by its member Jess Sundin, who also is a leader of the movement called Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, and the wife of FRSO’s political secretary, Loudon said.

Loudon produced a video that includes a podcast showing Sundin “admitting that she was the main organizer of the riots” and talking about the joy she felt when she saw a police precinct “being burnt to the ground.”

She also admitted that the violence, looting, and arson were “intrinsically part of the movement,” Loudon said. “It wasn’t a peaceful demonstration being hijacked.”

Riots and unrest in other cities, including Kenosha, Dallas, Houston, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles, were organized and coordinated by FRSO, Loudon said.

Loudon wrote that FRSO political secretary Steff Yorek said on the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated, “We need to stay in the streets the entire four years opposing Trump and making the country ungovernable.”

