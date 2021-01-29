Report: Biden to prioritize covid vaccine for Gitmo terror detainees

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2021

The covid vaccine remains in high demand across the country. State officials continue to reserve their limited supply of vaccinations for more vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with chronic health conditions.

Joe Biden wants terrorists detained at Guantanamo Bay to jump the line and receive the vaccine before most American citizens, a report said.

The Biden team has instructed the Pentagon to make the vaccine available to Gitmo detainees possibly as early as next week, The New York Times reported, citing a prosecutor in the case against five prisoners accused of conspiring in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The prosecutor, Clayton G. Trivett Jr., wrote to defense lawyers on Thursday “that an official in the Pentagon has just signed a memo approving the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine to the detainee population in Guantanamo,” the report said.

It is not yet publicly known if Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and his co-conspirators have agreed to be vaccinated.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “Honestly, is anyone even a little bit surprised that the Biden administration would give terrorists a vaccine before they get it to Americans. An Al Qaida first vaccine policy should disgust everyone in this country.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s covid grand poobah, predicted that vaccine availability for those in any category will likely come by April.

Fauci has also note ruled out wearing two masks at once, even after getting vaccinated. Additionally, he reiterated that 70 and 85 percent of the population should be vaccinated before officials begin seriously relaxing public health measures. That goal will take “several months” to reach, he said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media