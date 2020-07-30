Report: Biden, Hillary were architects of Russia’s U.S.-funded ‘espionage outpost’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2020

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton engineered the Obama administration’s assistance in the development of Russia’s technology hub, which was used by Vladimir Putin to advance the Kremlin’s military capabilities, including espionage against the United States, investigative reporter John Solomon said.

The Obama White House was heavily involved in a Russian government technology initiative, known as Skolkovo, that was supposedly intended to be the Russian equivalent of America’s Silicon Valley. The “innovation city,” located outside Moscow, has some 30,000 workers in state-of-the-art facilities under strict government control, Solomon said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Skolkovo “was being used as a military espionage outpost [and] was actually stealing technology important to hypersonic missiles,” Solomon said.

The Obama administration’s rationale for assisting Putin’s plans to develop a technological hub near Moscow was to procure goodwill with the Kremlin by connecting the Russian government with U.S.-based technology companies, said Solomon, editor in chief of Just the News and author of “Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties”.

“Hillary Clinton’s State Department was the lead on this,” Solomon said. “Joe Biden was the architect of this. The idea was Russia is behind in the technology space, and if we help build them a technology economy, they’ll stop stealing our stuff and be able to sustain themselves, and we’ll have a friendly partner thousands of miles away in Moscow. That was the farthest thing from the truth.”

Enabling Russia’s military advancement was “wrong-headed,” Solomon said. “There’s a prevailing theory that this was a giveaway with no payback to the American people.”

