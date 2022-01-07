Report: Autopsies showed 14 of 15 who died after being vaccinated were killed by jab

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2022

A paper posted on Dec. 10 by doctors Sucharit Bhakdi and Arne Burkhardt reveals irrefutable evidence of the causative role of vaccines in those who died after having been jabbed, a report said.

The doctors noted that further examination in the autopsies of 15 individuals, all of whom died from 7 days to 6 months after vaccination; ages 28 to 95, showed that the vaccine was implicated in the deaths of 14 of the 15 cases.

The most attacked organ was the heart (in all of the people who died), but other organs were attacked as well, the doctors wrote.

The coroner or the public prosecutor didn’t associate the vaccine as the cause of death in any of the cases, Steve Kirsch noted in a report on the paper for substack on Dec. 28.

The doctors wrote:

A number of salient aspects dominated in all affected tissues of all cases: Inflammatory events in small blood vessels (endotheliitis), characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and sequestered, dead endothelial cells within the vessel lumen; The extensive perivascular accumulation of T-lymphocytes; A massive lymphocytic infiltration of surrounding non-lymphatic organs or tissue with T-lymphocytes. Lymphocytic infiltration occasionally occurred in combination with intense lymphocytic activation and follicle formation. Where these were present, they were usually accompanied by tissue destruction.

(Here’s a video presentation of the results).

Kirsch noted: “VAERS as well as other independent studies (e.g., see this vaccine injury paper) shows the vaccines are killing people and that cardiac events were highly elevated. This study is consistent with those results.”

“No need to worry. It is doubtful that anything will happen because the work wasn’t published in a peer-reviewed journal so will be ignored by the scientific community. That’s just the way it works,” Kirsch added.

