Report: Armed man gave gun to border patrol agent who stopped synagogue shooting

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2019

An armed parishioner at the Chabad of Poway synagogue gave his gun to a U.S. Border Patrol agent who chased a gunman away from the shooting site, Breitbart News reported.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent, who has not yet been identified, opened fire on the 19-year-old suspect as he was fleeing the scene. San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore told reporters the agent did not hit the suspect, who was placed into custody soon after.

The gunman killed Lori Gilbert-Kaye and wounded three others, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who attempted to subdue the shooter.

A Facebook post being circulated widely notes that Gilbert-Kaye jumped in front of the gunman to protect the rabbi, saving his life and sacrificing her own.

The other two wounded individuals, 8-year-old Noya Dayan and her uncle, Alon, were reportedly visiting from the community of Sderot, in Israel — which, ironically, is subject to frequent terrorist attacks by Palestinian rockets from Gaza, Breitbart noted.

The congregant who gave the Border Patrol agent the gun “had come to the synagogue to say Yizkor, the memorial prayer for the dead, as is customary on the last day of Passover, which coincided with the Jewish Sabbath. He had brought a gun in his tallis (prayer shawl) bag as a precaution,” according to a source in the San Diego Jewish community.

“When the shooting started, according to the source, the congregant handed the gun to an off-duty Border Patrol agent, telling him that he knew better what to do with the gun than the congregant himself,” the report said.

President Trump thanked the agent on Twitter: “Sincerest THANK YOU to our great Border Patrol Agent who stopped the shooter at the Synagogue in Poway, California. He may have been off duty but his talents for Law Enforcement weren’t!”

