Just how evil are Jill and Hunter Biden?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Not until after the first presidential candidate debate of 2024 did the world learn just how powerful the First Lady and the First Son were in propping up the leader of the Free World.

While most of the Democrat Party was in panic mode and mulling replacements for Joe Biden after his disastrous performance in Thursday’s debate, Jill Biden dragged her bewildered husband before a group of supporters to declare: “Joe you did such a great job, you answered every question and you knew all the facts.”

Observers likened it to a mother praising a toddler for successful potty training. Others were not as nice, accusing the first lady of elder abuse and describing her as downright “evil.”

The day after the debate, the Biden clan headed to Camp David. They emerged from the “informal” conclave with sources telling legacy media that Jill and first son Hunter Biden insisted that 81-year-old Joe was in the race to stay.

In a July 1 interview with Vogue magazine, in which she is on the cover, Jill Biden said they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.”

My favorite example of our propaganda press is that we had a supermodel for First Lady and their unbridled hatred kept her off any and all magazine covers. https://t.co/UW7VXkgDcS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 1, 2024

Hunter Biden is pushing the hardest for his dad to stay in the race, sources close to the situation told the New York Times.

In an audio recording retrieved from the infamous laptop from hell by the Marco Polo research group, Hunter Biden proclaimed: “My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world and I know that to be certain.”

Forget for the moment the unasked question of whether the ‘ruling class’ in the United States should enjoy absolute immunity for allegedly conspiring to blatantly steal a presidential election and then prosecute and attempt to imprison thousands (including the former president himself) who disagreed with their treasonous action. What kind of First Lady and First Son would sacrifice national security and the lives of hundreds of thousands in other nations in order to enjoy the absolute immunity and millions of dollars worth of luxuries derived from keeping an unfit elderly man in the most powerful job on Earth?

In an interview on The Vince Coglianese Show podcast, Marco Polo founder and former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler elaborated on fundamental (for him) reasons why Hunter Biden is adamant about his father remaining in the race right through election day.

Your Choice