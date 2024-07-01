Team Biden’s Gaza pier useless, $320 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars went directly to Hamas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 1, 2024

The pier funded by Team Biden and built by the U.S. military to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza will likely never be rebuilt.

U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for $320 million for a project that has been essentially rendered useless by the weather and the natural movement of water.

“Did the pier at least help get aid to Palestinian civilians? Probably not,” the Washington Examiner’s Zachary Faria noted on June 30.

The Pentagon admitted last month that it wasn’t likely any of the aid being funneled into Gaza through the pier had reached any civilians.

“That aid most likely went right into the stockpiles of Hamas terrorists, meaning Biden wasted $320 million in taxpayer dollars to help feed terrorists responsible for Gaza’s woes in the first place,” Faria wrote.

Faria added: “From the terrible idea to the atrocious execution down to the fact that it no doubt helped terrorists more than anyone else, this is the perfect Biden pet project to represent his terrible presidency. Biden wasted taxpayer dollars, embarrassed the U.S. military, and strengthened terrorists, all to pander to the rabid activist minority of his base that is going to hate him unless he accuses Israel of genocide.”

