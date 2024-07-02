Orange man good? Tucker Carlson suggests Democrats ‘pull back’; ‘Biden is done’

After Monday night, Team Biden may have to retire the “Orange Man bad” narrative.

Just days after an ashen Biden’s debate disaster, he emerged with a major orange hue for a five-minute address to the nation slamming the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Breitbart’s Paul Bois noted that Biden “delivered a five-minute speech off a teleprompter in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity on Monday and refused questions from the press as he left the podium. Commentators interpreted the remarks as little more than performative theater to alleviate concerns about his abilities; his orange appearance, which echoes former President Donald Trump, spurred the most mockery.”

Trump himself posted a photo of Biden on his Truth Social account, appearing to point out the alleged spray tan:

The mockery was swift:

In a July 1 post to X, Tucker Carlson said Democrat need to “pull back” because Biden is “done.”

