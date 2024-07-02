Orange man good? Tucker Carlson suggests Democrats ‘pull back’; ‘Biden is done’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



After Monday night, Team Biden may have to retire the “Orange Man bad” narrative.

Just days after an ashen Biden’s debate disaster, he emerged with a major orange hue for a five-minute address to the nation slamming the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Breitbart’s Paul Bois noted that Biden “delivered a five-minute speech off a teleprompter in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity on Monday and refused questions from the press as he left the podium. Commentators interpreted the remarks as little more than performative theater to alleviate concerns about his abilities; his orange appearance, which echoes former President Donald Trump, spurred the most mockery.”

Trump himself posted a photo of Biden on his Truth Social account, appearing to point out the alleged spray tan:

The mockery was swift:

Why is Joe Biden suddenly… orange? Is his new tactic to confuse Trump supporters into voting for him? 🍊🤣pic.twitter.com/pwCjDxHwcd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 2, 2024

Do you think they focus grouped the spray tan? pic.twitter.com/95GuUENYFJ — Matt Dole (@mattdole) July 2, 2024

Biden’s transformation into the Orange Man is finally complete !!! pic.twitter.com/YGe34VymxC — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) July 2, 2024

if you can’t beat orange man, join him. https://t.co/8lEZa7ednD — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) July 2, 2024

In a July 1 post to X, Tucker Carlson said Democrat need to “pull back” because Biden is “done.”

Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he’s brain damaged. They can’t walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they’re smart, they’ll do it immediately. If Kamala’s going to be the nominee, she might as… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 2, 2024

