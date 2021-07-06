Report: Arizona election servers hit by security breach on Nov. 3; Sec. of State kept news hidden

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2021

A security breach of Arizona’s election registration servers occurred on Nov. 3, 2020, attorney Matthew DePerno told Steve Bannon’s War Room.

The breach was known but kept from the public by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, DePerno said, adding that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors also knew about the breach but remained silent.

DePerno says the breach of the servers can be proven as a communication was sent out to some Arizona voters that some of their data was breached. Officials did not notify anyone other than the voters, Deperno said.

