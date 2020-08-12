‘Reparations’ now: Black Lives Matter organizer defends looting

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2020

A Black Lives Matter organizer in Chicago had a message for all of the business owners and their employees who have been devastated by the rioting and looting in the city: Whatever is taken from your businesses — “That is reparations.”

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that person has clothes,” Ariel Atkins told a crowd gathered at the South Loop police station on Monday to stand in solidarity with over 100 people who were arrested after a night of violence, destruction, and mass looting.

“That is reparations,” Atkins continued, justifying the looting by saying the businesses will be fine because they “have insurance.”

“Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance,” Atkins said.

A media post publicizing the rally echoed Atkins’ position, encouraging the rioters to come out and “support the people arrested last night for protesting another police shooting & taking reparations from corporations.”

The rioting was sparked by a social media rumor that a cop had shot an unarmed black teenager in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, the suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Latrell Allen, fired at police, prompting officers to return fire, injuring him. He is expected to recover but faces attempted murder charges.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual. After this shooting, a crowd gathered on the South Side. Following the police action, tempers flared fueled by misinformation.”

Atkins also criticized the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who took to Twitter earlier Monday to denounce the “pillaging, robbing & looting” as “humiliating, embarrassing & morally wrong.”

“Jesse Jackson has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter,” Atkins shot back. “Jesse Jackson was not there for the creation of Black Lives Matter. Jesse Jackson can keep his opinions to himself.”

Meanwhile, a social media post noted that rioters had smashed the doors of the Ronald McDonald House in the Streeterville neighborhood as families and their sick children were inside.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin, a WorldTribune columnist tweeted: “Do #TerminallyIllKidsLivesMatter to #BlackLivesMatter, which endorsed the violent Chicago looters as “reparations” crusaders? Guess not…”

