Rep. Gohmert is covid free, credits hydroxychloroquine

by WorldTribune Staff, August 16, 2020

Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 29, said he is now free of the virus.

The Texas Republican told the Washington Examiner he believes his recovery was aided by the use of vitamin supplements and hydroxychloroquine.

“I’m feeling really well, really great, actually,” Gohmert said.

“I had a couple of bad days, but I started taking hydroxychloroquine, [Zithromax], and zinc, along with vitamins D3 and C,” he said. “And I took a steroid nebulizer for a few days to help coat the alveoli in the lungs and protect them somewhat from the COVID virus attack.”

Gohmert added: “I feel sorry for patients whose doctors are not even allowed to consider the hydroxychloroquine regimen. That’s a real shame.”

After testing positive, Gohmert said he went into self-quarantine in Texas and suffered several days of mild symptoms, including fatigue, but is now free of the virus.

Gohmert said he tested negative for the virus and positive for the coronavirus antibodies. He plans to donate plasma “as often as I am allowed.”

Gohmert said he has been cleared by the Capitol’s attending physician to return to work and will vote in person if Congress reconvenes this summer to take up a now-stalled coronavirus aid package.

