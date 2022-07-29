Red wave? GOP blowout and a Democrat middle finger at the Congressional Baseball Game

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2022

Republicans hope to carry the thrashing they gave Democrats at the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday into the November midterm elections.

The GOP came out swinging, defeating the hapless Democrat side by a score of 10 to 0.

While Republicans were basking in the highlights, Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez of California delivered the game’s lowlight. After drawing a walk, Sanchez was replaced by a pinch runner and while returning to the Democrat dugout she flipped off the GOP dugout.

Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) flips off the Republican dug out. Her team got blown out 10-0.pic.twitter.com/CgPOaEsLs4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 29, 2022

Did someone from the GOP bench say something that triggered Sanchez? She did draw a walk, a free pass in baseball lingo. And Democrats know all about issuing and receiving free passes.

Thursday’s win was the second in a row for the GOP, improving their record in the congressional game, which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1.

The GOP is hoping Thursday’s blowout foreshadows a red wave in the midterm elections where Republicans seek to win back control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Congressional Baseball Game Final Score: Republicans: 10

Democrats: 0 And November is going to be worse. — NRCC (@NRCC) July 29, 2022

