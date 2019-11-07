Really? First lady sparks protests with hospital visit to honor program for sick babies

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2019

Who could protest a first lady visiting a hospital to recognize its program that helps sick babies?

In the past, the obvious answer would be no one. But, in the era of Trump Derangement Syndrome, haters of the president will protest anything remotely related to him.

As part of her “Be Best” initiative and her effort to address issues around opioid abuse that she has been pursuing since she became First Lady, Melania Trump on Nov. 6 visited the Boston Medical Center.

Accompanied by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azarto, the first lady highlighted the hospital’s “cuddle program” for sick babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The program also helps expectant mothers who have misused drugs or alcohol.

“Now that was really nice,” RedState’s Nick Arama wrote in a Nov. 6 op-ed.

Right?

Not for “some of the employees in the hospital, alleged professionals, who might actually be treating people. About 200 people which included employees and others were involved” in protesting the first lady’s visit, Arama noted.

The protest, Arama wrote, “looked like it was influenced or at least had members of Refuse Fascism, the radical group that has agitated against President Donald Trump since before he was elected and has been behind many protests against him.”

The group claimed they were protesting Trump immigration policies which they alleged denies proper care to illegal immigrants.

Some of the haters wore jackets with “We really care, do you” written on them. It was apparently meant to mock Melania Trump’s jacket “which media had falsely reported she wore while visiting a center for illegal alien children,” Arama noted. “She wore the jacket as a message to media when she boarded a plane in Maryland to scold the media for making up crazy conspiracies while she was out of sight for a couple of weeks after kidney surgery. Media then used it to claim she wore the jacket to the children’s center.”

But, Arama asked, why would some of the protesters take the focus away from their hospital’s “own programs being honored? Why would you embarrass your hospital? And why would you cause your patients to lose faith in your professionalism when it’s clear that your politics mean more than your care about your patients?”

Arama added: “Sometimes you have to wonder what’s going on in people’s minds when they allow their hatred for Trump to overrule their humanity or their sense.”

