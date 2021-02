Connect on Linked in

FUNNIES

WHO DID IT⁉️ Which one of you spastic maggots actually voted for this pathetic !&@$#* frantic ^>+!?#+€* clown show &$:%#* Commie <+£#

freak parade now making an utter disgrace of our once-beloved USA⁉️

Was it YOU, private Screw-Up⁉️

WHO the &$%# DID IT⁉️

Courtesy of real_sawman, Instagram