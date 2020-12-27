Rand Paul: ‘Nobody intended’ governors to be ‘czars or dictators in charge of the economy’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2020

Authoritarian moves by U.S. governors amid the covid pandemic “has probably been the worst time in the history of our country for power being accumulated into the hands of very few people,” Sen. Rand Paul said on Friday.

Governors should never have been allowed to accumulate the power they have used and abused to lock down the economy, the Kentucky Republican said in an interview with Newsmax.

“You know, nobody ever intended that governors would be sort of czars or dictators in charge of the economy,” Paul said.

“In my state, you can’t have indoor dining, you can’t have outdoor dining, and your kids are not in school. We’re worse than New York City right now. In Kentucky, our governor has shut the schools down even though all of the science shows that—and all of the evidence — that you really aren’t having a surge when you have the schools open,” he added.

Kentucky’s governor is Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

Paul slammed governors who continue to lock down their economies even though they have been receiving money from the federal government’s various stimulus packages, including the last CARES Act.

“The only thing that will get de Blasio and Cuomo to finally open up is when they run out of other people’s money,” Paul said, referring to the New York City mayor and New York governor.

“So I think that we shouldn’t be passing out any money to the states, we shouldn’t be rewarding their bad behavior.”

Paul also blasted governors who have curbed or prohibited indoor religious services, saying they should not curb First Amendment rights.

“I lost two good friends this week to the virus. I’m not saying it’s not deadly,” Paul said.

“I’m not saying there’s not good advice. If you’re 85 years old and you ask me, should you go to church and sit there for two hours, I’d say my best advice is don’t. But I would never mandate that you can’t go to church. I would never mandate that you close the church. I would never mandate that you close religious school.”

