Rand Paul: Fauci’s retirement won’t stop investigation into Covid origin

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 22, 2022

The announcement by Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci that he is leaving his current post this December will not end the investigation into the origin of Covid-19 and Fauci’s possible role in the creation of the virus, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said on Monday.

Paul and several other congressional Republicans have stated they would support an investigation into Fauci if they regain the House or Senate in the November midterms.

“One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath,” Paul said.

In July, Paul accused Fauci of creating “superviruses” during experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology that Paul said were funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The China lab is likely ground zero for the virus.

Fauci dismissed Paul’s claims as “entirely and completely incorrect.”

On Aug. 3, Paul led a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight meeting to discuss whether or not gain-of-function research contributed to the spread of Covid.

Testifying before the Senate on Aug. 3, prominent health scientist Dr. Richard Ebright charged that Fauci and other federal health officials have repeatedly lied to Congress about the government’s funding of gain-of-function research in China

Ebright, a professor of molecular biology at Rutgers University, said statements “made on repeated occasions to the public, to the press and to policymakers by the NIAID director, Dr. Fauci, have been untruthful. I do not understand why those statements are being made because they are demonstrably false.”

Fauci said in a statement that while he is leaving his current role, he is not retiring and instead will focus on the next phase of his career to “advance science and public health and to inspire the next generation of scientific leaders.”

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish