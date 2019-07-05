Question: What happened when you complained about CNN?

WorldTribune, July 5, 2019

This month, we introduce a new daily feature: ‘Question of the Day’. Let’s have some fun! Send your responses here [world@worldtribune.com] or comment on Facebook and we’ll publish the best.

Question of the Day, July 5, 2019:

CNN is everywhere [airports, McDonalds, etc.] and nowhere [ratings in downward spiral]. If you or anyone you know has complained to managers about their CNN policy, what was the response?

Responses:

Question of the Day, July 4, 2019: If you were asked to pen a new Declaration of Independence for the American people, against what power would you stake your life, fortune and sacred honor?

“I would write that we stake our lives, fortunes, and sacred honors against our anti-American enemies, who erroneously think that they can magically undo the wisdom that we have amassed, over the centuries, beginning with the very arrival of our beloved Mayflower, on November 11, 1620.” – JCS

