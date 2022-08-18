Putin’s progress: Women who have 10 or more children will get $16,645

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2022

The global depopulation movement will not be happy with this.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has revived a Soviet-era program which rewards women who have 10 or more children.

In a decree signed by Putin this week, the Russian government announced it is bringing back the honorary title of “Mother Heroine.” Women who have 10 or more children will be paid 1 million rubles ($16,645 in U.S. dollars) and will be presented with a five-pointed gold star medal.

Russia has faced a worsening population decline in recent years. The working-age population has decreased in terms of percentage of the overall population every year since 2010, according to United Nations data.

Certain conditions must be met in order for women (or birthing persons in U.S. woke terminology) to receive the title, medal, and cash.

All children must be alive on the tenth child’s first birthday unless they were killed serving in the military, civic service, or a terrorist attack, the decree says.

All of the children have to be well taken care of and receive the “appropriate level of care for health, education, physical, spiritual and moral development,” according to the decree.

Russia began awarding the “Mother Heroine” title to mothers in 1944. Historians have said it was aimed at replenishing the Soviet Union’s population following World War II, famine, and Joseph Stalin’s purges.

The reward was given out from 1944 until 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Reviving the “Mother Heroine” reward is not the first time Putin has tried to coax Russian citizens to have more children. In 2007, Putin declared a National Conception Day and gave workers a holiday and day off the next day in order for couples to conceive.

