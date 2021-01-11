Psychological warfare officer from Fort Bragg investigated over D.C. march: ‘I don’t know any violent patriots’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2021

An Army psychological warfare officer who is reportedly being investigated by the Army for leading a group of patriots at the March to Save America on Jan. 6 said her group was made up of “peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights.”

Capt. Emily Rainey, based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, is being investigated for her alleged role in events at the U.S. Captiol, Army officials have confirmed, according to a report by the New York Post.

Rainey shared a video on Facebook in which she said the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were all Antifa, saying: “I don’t know any violent Patriots. I don’t know any Patriots who would smash the windows of a National jewel like the [Capitol].”

Rainey is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg, according to Maj. Daniel Lessard, a spokesman for 1st Special Forces Command.

Rainey confirmed to the Associated Press that she led more than 100 people to D.C. on Wednesday as part of a North Carolina protest group she called Moore County Citizens for Freedom.

While her commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing her involvement in the rally, Rainey said she was fully up front about her plans to go — and insisted her group was not involved in the breach of the Capitol.

“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told the Associated Press. “I told my bosses before I went that I was going, and I told them when I got back.”

In a video she posted Friday, Rainey called the rush to identify everyone at the pro-Trump rally a “witch-hunt,” saying, “There were 2 million people at the rally!”

“You need to start fighting,” she told her followers, telling them to be ready to “put everything on the line.”

“It’s darkest before the dawn, OK, and it always looks bleak, but … I’m not worried. You just have to be ready to give it all you’ve got. It’s worth it — our country’s worth it.”

The Pentagon is also reportedly investigating how many other Fort Bragg personnel may have been part of Moore County Citizens for Freedom trip to D.C.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media