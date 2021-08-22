Prof. David Clements videotapes his first day of classes, mask-free; His last?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2021

A mask-less Professor David Clements, who dared to stand up to the Covid tyranny forced on students and faculties at U.S. universities, videotaped his first day of class at New Mexico State University on Aug. 18. Before it was over, Clements said some students had left to report him.

“Welcome to my class. Approximately forty students gathered in their masks upon order of the governor and my university,” Clements noted in a video posted to Rumble (see below). “During the lecture, many students unmasked and breathed the air, but many others were paralyzed with fear. Others, like good little gestapo, fled the class as quickly as they could to report me to my superiors.”

Clements added in a post to Telegram that he received “no phone call” and “no heads up from faculty leadership. I learned from my students via text that my classes have been taken from me.”

In the Telegram post, Clements shared an email he received from a student:

“Hi Professor Clements, my name is [redacted] and I was in your BLAW class last Wednesday.

“We got an email last night that you’ve been removed from the course. It’s infuriating and alarming for so many reasons… but what I wanted to say is, that one class we had with you still did a lot of good.

“You’re absolutely right, we are being bombarded with scare tactics all the time, and even if you know the truth, a year and a half of this bullshit gets to you.

“You have no idea how refreshing that hour and fifteen minutes of fact-based savagery was for students like me. I haven’t enjoyed school since we went online March 2020, the online has screwed up my head, my grades, my work ethic… I’ll probably have to go back online at the end of September because I am NOT getting that vaccine.

“My point is, I went into this semester feeling doomed and unengaged, and your class was the first I walked into. I never would have imagined a professor speaking a word against masks or the vaccine, let alone risking their job at that level to stand up for us students, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it.

“Your speech completely turned my mindset around, and inspired me to keep fighting through this instead of letting it get me down. So I want you to know that your efforts didn’t go to waste, that you still were able to encourage and educate us.

“Thank you so much. I wish you the very best getting through this.”

