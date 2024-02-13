Product recall at Walmart, Costco, others after dairy products are linked to deadly listeria outbreak

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 13, 2024

A nationwide recall of snack wraps, taco kits, salad kits and other foods sold at grocery stores across the U.S. with dairy ingredients made by Rizo-López Foods was issued after the products were linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

The recall has been expanded to include products sold at Costco, Walmart and other major retailers.

Health officials said evidence linked Rizo-López Foods dairy products to an ongoing deadly listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has been under investigation since 2014.

At least 26 people have fallen ill from consuming cheeses, crema and yogurt made by Rizo-López Foods, with 2 deaths and 23 hospitalizations in 11 states, according to the CDC.

States with cases include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products are sold under the brand names Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, The Perfect Bite Co., Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Retailers where these products are sold include Costco, Walmart, Save Mart, Lucky, Stater Bros. Markets, Fresh & Ready Foods and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Retailers where these products are sold as unbranded taco kits and meals include Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Jack & Olive, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprig & Sprout, Sprouts, Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 100 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC and FDA.

The expanded recall comes after a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija tested positive for listeria monocytogenes during a sampling conducted by the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch in January, the FDA said.

