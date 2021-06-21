Pro-vaccine woman says her healthy 13-year-old nephew died days after receiving second Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2021

A woman said that her 13-year-old nephew died less than three days after receiving his second dose of the Covid vaccine.

In a tweet that has gone viral, Tami Burages said: “A week ago today my brother’s 13-year-old son had his 2nd covid shot. Less than 3 days later he died. The initial autopsy results (done Friday) were that his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it. He had no known health problems. Was on no medications.”

She added: “Our family is devastated. I struggled with putting this out on twitter. I am pro-vaccine. We vaccinated my own 14-year-old son as soon as it was available. I know it is *mostly safe*. But Jacob is dead now.”

Burages continued: “The @CDCgov needs to investigate this. There have been other cases of myocarditis in young men receiving their 2nd @pfizer shot. Have others died from it in the United States or is my nephew the first? I think parents should be warned of the risk.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed “rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Modern COVID-19 vaccines.”

The CDC said it has identified 226 reports “that might meet the agency’s ‘working case definition’ of myocarditis and pericarditis following the shots, the agency disclosed. … The vast majority have recovered, but 41 had ongoing symptoms, 15 are still hospitalized and 3 are in the intensive care unit.”

National File noted that its Twitter account was blocked for 12 hours after it reported on the boy’s death, citing the woman’s tweet.

“Following publication of the story, the official National File Twitter account posted a link to the story with the caption, ‘a 13-year-old boy is dead after taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and his aunt, who is very pro-vaccine, is demanding an investigation from the CDC.’ However, within 3 hours of publishing the tweet, the National File account was locked out for 12 hours, with Twitter claiming that the tweet violated their rules, and specifically their policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” National File reported on June 21.

“Twitter’s censorship here is as repugnant as it is ridiculous,” said National File Editor-in-Chief Tom Pappert. “National File does not publish medical misinformation. We published a report containing direct quotes from a woman who – using Twitter – expressed concern about the death of her 13-year-old nephew, Jacob Clynick, which occurred after he received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

Pappert added that Burages is a “vaccine advocate who has used her Twitter account since 2017,” and that it was “disturbing” that National File was censored while her tweets remain on the platform. “It appears Twitter is attempting to censor news outlets for the crime of reporting on the concerns of a recently bereaved family member.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that “the tragedy with this potential side effect is that the 275 reports of heart inflammation Fox wrote that the CDC’s received since May 31 have all come from patients between the ages of 16 and 24. Specifically, from young males between the ages of 16 and 24. The very ages who don’t get harmed by the coronavirus in the first place.”

