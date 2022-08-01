Pro-life Michigan coach Harbaugh says he and his wife will raise his players’ unplanned children

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2022

Jim Harbaugh, the head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines, is living up to his pro-life credentials.

Harbaugh has publicly offered to raise any unplanned children of his football players and other team staff in order to save their lives from abortion.

“The promise from Coach Harbaugh comes on the heels of his keynote address to a Right to Life rally earlier this month and flies in the face of left-wing media scrutiny from ESPN and others surrounding his deeply-held pro-life beliefs,” National File’s Frankie Stockes noted on July 30.

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams, and love,” Harbaugh, a devout Catholic, said at the rally, challenging everyone to “have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

ESPN, which broadcasts wokeness as much as sports these days, later offered Harbaugh a chance to “clarify” his stance on abortion.

Harbaugh took the network up on their offer, telling ESPN personality Gene Wojciechowski that the issue of protecting life is “too big” to shy away from.

“It’s a life or death issue,” Harbaugh went on to say, before telling ESPN that he’s told his players, staff members, and family members all the same thing – that if they experience an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, he and his wife will step in and offer their help, even if it means raising the child themselves.

“I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, the boys, the girls, the same thing I tell our players, our staff members,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then [my wife] Sarah and I will take that baby.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish