Pro cyclist suspended from team after indicating support for Trump

October 1, 2020

Professional athletes can display Black Lives Matter or the names of victims of so-called “police brutality” on their jerseys. They can march in “anti-racism” rallies and donate to bail funds which free people who are accused of horrendous crimes.

They can openly call the President of the United States a racist and endorse his opponent.

But they can’t, in any way, indicate that they support President Donald Trump.

When American cyclist Quinn Simmons did so on social media, the woke leftist mob came for him and he was suspended from his pro cycling team.

The 19-year-old cyclist on Wednesday reacted when Dutch journalist Jose Been posted on Twitter that she hoped for her American friends that “this horrible presidency ends for you,” adding “if you follow me and support Trump, you can go.”

Simmons replied by writing “Bye” with an emoji of a “dark skinned” hand waving.

When a separate account replied “Apparently a Trumper,” Simmons responded by tweeting: “That’s right” and added a United States flag symbol.

Simmons, the 2019 junior road race world champion, was then suspended by his team, Trek-Segafredo.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. “(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

The Trek brand has been a recent target of criticism from the leftist mob which objects to Trek’s decision to continue selling bikes to American police.

Apparently, many in the leftist mob who went after Simmons objected to his use of the “dark skinned” hand emoji. Simmons is white.

One Twitter user on the thread said that a white person using the dark skinned hand emoji is racist as it is the equivalent of blackface.

Another responded: “That’s not even close to blackface. This is not even racist. People that aren’t black use black gestures all the time, it’s just an emoji. If someone can’t handle an emoji then they can’t handle actual racism.”

Been later deleted her original post and wrote Thursday that she feels “horrible about the situation and terrible for @QuinnSimmons9 to miss his beloved classics. To suspend him would never be my choice.”

