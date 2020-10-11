Pro-Biden: Putin misty-eyed at Democrats’ ‘shared values’ with Soviet Communist Party

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would get along with a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration because the Democrats have “shared values” with the Soviet Communist Party.

“The Democratic Party is traditionally closer to the so-called liberal values, closer to social democratic ideas. And it was from the social democratic environment that the Communist Party evolved,” Putin told Rossiya TV on Oct. 7.

“After all, I was a member of the Soviet Communist Party for nearly 20 years. I was a rank-and-file member, but it can be said that I believed in the party’s ideas. I still like many of these left-wing values. Equality and fraternity,” Putin added.

Those left-wing values “are difficult to implement, but they are very attractive, nevertheless. In other words, this can be seen as an ideological basis for developing contacts with the Democratic representative,” Putin said.

“Back in the 1930s, Communist International leaders wrote that both black and white workers had a common enemy — imperialism and capitalism. They also wrote that these people could become the most effective group in the future revolutionary battle. So, this is something that can be seen, to a degree, as common values, if not a unifying agent for us,” the Russian leader said.

“So, this is something that can be seen, to a degree, as common values, if not a unifying agent for us,” he explained. “People of my generation remember a time when huge portraits of Angela Davis, a member of the U.S. Communist Party and an ardent fighter for the rights of African Americans, were on view around the Soviet Union.”

Putin identified nuclear arms control as an area he’s ready to partner in with Biden, should the Democrat candidate win.

“Candidate Biden has said openly that he was ready to extend the New START or to sign a new strategic offensive reductions treaty,” Putin said. “This is already a very significant element of our potential future cooperation.”

