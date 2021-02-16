President’s Day: More than 1 million watched Trump parade; 100,000 watched Biden speech

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2021

An impromptu rally in West Palm Beach, Florida was reportedly organized to mark Presidents Day on Monday and to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

Right Side Broadcasting’s video of the rally was viewed online by over 1.1 million people. It received 89,000 up votes and 1,300 down votes.

In his first public appearance since his second impeachment acquittal, Trump’s motorcade rode by the rally in the Free State of Florida and the former president gave a thumbs up to throng of supporters.

Meanwhile, after photo ops showed him allegedly playing video games at Camp David over the weekend, Joe Biden gave a President’s Day speech that was viewed by 102,500 people.

Biden had 2,200 up votes on his speech, and 22,000 down votes.

“While Trump is out with the people, Biden is disconnected from a country that supposedly was so enamored with him that they elected him in a historical landslide,” Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted.

This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media