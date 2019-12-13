President Trump signs executive order to answer wave of campus anti-Semitism

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2019

Amid a disturbing increase in anti-Semitic incidents on American college campuses, President Donald Trump on Dec. 11 issued an executive order which would withdraw federal funding from schools which fail to quickly investigate anti-Semitism and punish those involved.

Trump has instructed the Department of Education to use an internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism that includes attacks on Israel. The reason, said a White House official, is because some anti-Semites “use anti-Israel protests and positions to cover their” hate.

The executive order comes amid an increase in cases of anti-Semitism at U.S. colleges and after the Department of Education opened an investigation into New York University, which has been accused of creating a hostile environment for Jewish students.

The Trump administration said the president’s action will also raise awareness to attacks on Jewish groups such as last year’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and the murders at a Kosher market in New Jersey earlier this week.

Trump’s top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was put in charge of coming up with the order. Kushner said the “Anti-Semitism Awareness Act of 2019,” proposed by Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, which is pending in the Senate, was the model for the executive order.

The order would essentially add discrimination against Judaism to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

During a Hanukkah party at the White House on Wednesday, radio and TV host Mark Levin said “It’s an honor to be here with the first Jewish President of the United States. And if he isn’t, he should be.”

Levin thanked Trump for assisting the Jewish people and for supporting Israel: “I want to thank you for everything that you have done for the Jewish people. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland. You are going to be remembered there for 1,000 years.”

Levin also vowed to continue fighting to defend the president from the corporate media and Democrats seeking to impeach him.

“I want to thank you for what you’ve done for the United States of America, and I want you to know that we will not leave our general out on the battlefield without our support. Period,” Levin said.

