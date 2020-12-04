President Trump points AG Barr to evidence presented at Georgia hearing

BREAKING . . .

Speaking to reporters on Dec. 3 from the White House, President Donald Trump addressed Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments on the investigation into election fraud and said Barr “hasn’t done anything”, adding that abundant evidence is being presented at recent public hearings, today in Georgia.

The president’s legal team on Dec. 3 presented surveillance footage at a Georgia state legislature hearing that appears to show ballot-counting workers telling poll observers late at night on Election Day to leave before continuing to count and pulling out what appears to be suitcases filled with ballots.

In the hearing on Dec. 3, Jacki Pick, a lawyer who is volunteering with the campaign’s legal case, said the team received video footage from State Farm Arena’s vote-tabulation center in Fulton County, Georgia. The team said that GOP poll watchers weren’t allowed to watch the counting process in the poll center. … A woman—described as a blonde woman with braids—told workers to stop counting and notified everyone to go home.

Describing the video footage, Pick said, “Everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press, but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night.” The four counted unobserved until about 1 a.m.

