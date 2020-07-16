President Trump endorsed by National Association of Police Organizations

[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed President Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, abandoning their previous support of former Vice President Joe Biden. “Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and woman on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the letter from NAPO President Michael McHale read.

More