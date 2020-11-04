President Trump correctly predicted mail-in ballot election fraud

BREAKING . . .

President Donald Trump, addressing the uncertain election results early Wednesday morning, reminded the nation that he had predicted a contested result since Democrats had begun urging states to send mail-in ballots to millions of voters.

Trump was leading in several key battleground states that had not reported final results because they were waiting to count absentee and mail-in ballots.

In Arizona, Trump was trailing at the time he spoke, because Election Day votes had not yet been counted, while mail-in votes had. The Trump campaign insisted that it could still win Arizona and pushed back against Fox News, which had called the state for Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump spoke in the East Room of the White House shortly after 2:00 a.m. EST, saying that he had anticipated the exact scenario that had unfolded.

“They knew they couldn’t win,” he said, “so they said let’s go to court. “And did I predict this, Newt [Gingrich]? Did i say this?

