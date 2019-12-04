President Trump announces plans to designate Mexican drug cartels ‘terrorist’

FPI / December 4, 2019

Geostrategy-Direct.com

U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to designate Mexico’s drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“I will be designating the cartels,” Trump said in an interview with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

O’Reilly also raised the issue of the U.S. sending drones into Mexico. Trump did not comment on the idea, but he said the terrorist designation is underway.

“I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process,” Trump said.

Trump said that tens of thousands of Americans are killed every year because of drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels.

Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men in the shooting deaths of nine American women and children in northern Mexico last month as they traveled in vehicles to visit relatives.

In October, Mexican security officials botched an attempted capture of Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

