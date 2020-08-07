President: Second Amendment gone if Biden wins

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2020

The Second Amendment “dosen’t have a chance” if Joe Biden wins in November, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump tweeted: “Just like Radical Left New York is trying to destroy the NRA, if Biden becomes President your GREAT SECOND AMENDMENT doesn’t have a chance. Your guns will be taken away, immediately and without notice. No police, no guns!”

Trump was reacting to the lawsuit against the NRA filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in State Supreme Court in Manhattan Thursday morning.

The suit, New York vs. National Rifle Association, calls for the dissolution of the NRA, for Wayne LaPierre to be relieved of his post, and for LaPierre and three other individuals to repay allegedly misused funds to NRA members, Breitbart News reported.

The NRA is fighting back by submitting its own civil suit against New York officials, alleging that James “made the political prosecution of the NRA a central campaign theme” when she was running for office in 2018, and has not treated the association fairly since.

“She is coming through with her promise that she is going to destroy the NRA,” Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro told “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “The NRA turned around and sued her for defamation.”

Pirro also noted that the attorney general for Washington D.C., Democrat Karl Racine, is following suit with James to sue the NRA.

“This is just an indication of where they are going. The next thing is going to be guns. They limit our magazines, they limit the number of bullets, and now it is going to be we’re going to dissolve the number one organization that speaks for gun owners. It’s absurd,” Pirro said.

Biden has vowed to push for universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a ban on “high capacity” magazines.

A tweet from Biden’s Twitter feed on Aug. 5 proclaimed: “Weapons of war have no place in our communities. When I was a senator, I took on the NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons — and as president, I’ll ban these weapons again.”

