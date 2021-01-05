President hushes Georgia crowd with warning, blisters state leaders and ‘far left radicals’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2021

A hush fell over the massive and vocal crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally in Dalton, Georgia on Monday when the president warned what was awaiting the country if Democrats take control of the Senate by winning the Jan. 5 runoffs.

“The damage that they do will be permanent and irreversible. Nothing and no one will be able to stop them,” Trump said.

“If you don’t go and vote, the socialists, the Marxists will control our country. If you don’t go and save our country we won’t have a country left,” Trump warned.

“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are fringe extremists who would wreck everything Georgia patriots hold dear to their hearts,” Trump said of the Georgia Democrat candidates.

“The far left want to destroy our country, demolish our history and destroy everything we hold dear,” he said.

“The Democrats will surrender the entire U.S. manufacturing industry to China, you notice they never criticize China, right?”

The Senate seats being defended by Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are “the last line of defense,” Trump said.

“I want a great country,” he said. “I want these two very special people to be elected, and for those of you who know how screwed we got, we can’t let that happen again, and what happened to us November 3, we’re going to take that back.”

When Trump invited Loeffler on stage, she said that on Jan. 6 she would object to the election results of the Electoral College for Joe Biden.

Trump also said that he would be campaigning against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the end of his term. He said that he would “be here in a year and a half campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state.”

